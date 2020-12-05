Pak journalist wins reporting award

LONDON: Freelance Pakistani reporter Shah Meer Baloch has won the Kurt Schork Freelance Award for his work documenting slave mining, child labour, the Kalasha community and the national polio vaccination programme.

The Thomson Reuters Foundation announced three winners of awards that honour brave yet often unrecognised journalists for their reporting on conflict, corruption and injustice. The prize for the Award is $5000.

The judges highlighted how “the high degree of personal risk involved in tackling such stories in Pakistan cannot be understated” and that Shah Meer Baloch “has demonstrated admirable moral determination” in bringing these stories to light.

Currently, Baloch covers Pakistan for The Guardian newspaper. He has graduated from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) in Media and Communications.

Speaking to The News, he said: “I am humbled at being awarded such a prestigious award. I dedicate this award to those brave Pakistani journalists who have always stood up their grounds in holding the banner of free speech and objective reporting. Indeed Pakistan is a haven for stories. I aspire to keep reporting out of Pakistan.”

Other journalists who won awards included Nigerian journalist Fisayo Soyombo who won Local Reporter Award; Kamiran Sadoun from Syria won News Fixer Award.

According to a statement received by Thomson Reuters Foundation, the jury who voted for the Freelance Journalist category entries this year were Tina Rosenberg, The New York Times, author and autobiographer Jon Lee Anderson from The New Yorker and The Intercept’s Peter Maass.