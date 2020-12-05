Man who served Lahori breakfast in UK for 50 yrs dies of Covid-19

LONDON: An entrepreneur and a chef hailing from Lahore, who served authentic Lahori breakfast in London for more than 50 years, has lost his battle to the coronavirus.

Iftikhar Hussain owned the Nagina restaurant on Ilford Lane. He succumbed to the contagious disease after a few days of his ailment on Wednesday. Hussain was isolating at home after developing symptoms around two weeks ago.

A family member confirmed he had closed his restaurant around a month ago after the UK government announced the second phase of a complete lockdown — which ended on December 2. He had not even met anyone, but still developed symptoms, the family member said.

During a past interview with The News, Hussain had shared that he came to the United Kingdom around 53 years ago and started working at a restaurant cleaning tables and washing dishes.

After years of hard work, he launched his first restaurant near Mile End over 50 years ago and started serving Lahori Chaana, Halwa Puri, Murgh Channay, Nihari, Haleem, Sheermal, Jalebi, Hareesa, Gol Gappay, and Doodh Patti.

Condoling Iftikhar’s demise, local MP Sam Terry joined Pakistanis in paying tribute to the well-known face of the British Pakistani community. “So sad to hear of the passing of Iftikhar Hussain. He was a popular member of Ilford South. Whenever I popped into Nagina, Mr Iftikhar Hussain always greeted me with a smile and asked after my family. My thoughts go out to his loved ones and colleagues — he will be dearly missed,” Terry said. Hussain’s restaurant is closed with a notice that reads: “Haji Sahib (Iftikhar Hussain) has passed away. Please remember him in your prayers. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayah Rajioun.”