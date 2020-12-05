Guard Rice Kings make it to main final of U Micro Finance Polo

LAHORE: Guard Rice Kings qualified for the main final and Zacky Farms for the subsidiary final of the U Micro Finance LPC Super League 2020 after winning their respective matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

The first match of the day was contested between Guard Rice Kings and Honda Chenab Colts and after a tough battle, Guard Rice Kings won with a score of 9-4 1/2. Taimur Ali Malik and Chaudhry Hassan were the stars of the day.