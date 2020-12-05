Misbah, Hafeez, Ajmal in the run for ODI team of the decade

LAHORE: Five Pakistani cricketers, three men and two women, are in the run to be selected for ICC ODI teams of the decade.

The players nominated for inclusion in men’s ODI XI of the decade and women’s ODI XI of the decade were revealed the other day.

For men’s ODI team of the decade, Pakistani players nominated are Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Hafeez and Misbah ul Haq.

Misbah ul Haq was also nominated earlier by ICC for Spirit of Cricket award of the decade.

Misbah, who led Pakistan Cricket team in 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, scored 3599 runs in 97 innings, the second most by a Pakistani since January 2010.

Mohammad Hafeez was the leading run scorer for Pakistan in the period with 5740 ODI runs. In addition, he claimed 101 wickets in the period.

Saeed Ajmal, with 157 ODI wickets during the period, leads the bowlers’ chart for Pakistan.

In women ODIs, Javeria Khan is Pakistan’s leading batting performer with 2586 runs to her name while Sana Mir in the same period took 120 wickets and scored 1305 runs.