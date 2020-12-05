Process starts to fill vacant post of DG PSB

ISLAMABAD: Following a wait of almost two years that saw numerous officials taking over the acting charge as director general of the Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB), the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Friday got published an advertisement in the national dailies to fill the vacant post of director general PSB.

A candidate with a PhD degree in Sports or Management Sciences having ten years of active experience will be preferred for the post. Even an aspirant with Masters degree in Sports/Management Sciences with 14 years of experience can also apply for the post before December 20. Candidates must have less than 62 years of age for MP II Scale post. The post of DG will be filled for an initial period of three years. The ministry is likely to form a committee to interview the shortlisted candidates.

The PSB has no permanent DG for the last two years and the absence of top official has badly affected board’s working. Like Pakistan Cricket Board, the PSB is an independent body but it is being managed virtually by the ministry these days because of no permanent DG.

There are some serious candidates within the PSB including Mansoor Ahmed Khan, who deserves to be promoted as DG. There is a clear resentment within the PSB offices for not considering genuine officials for promotion to the post of DG.