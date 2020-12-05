KRL, Karachi United blast their way into Challenge Cup pre-quarters

KARACHI: Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) and Karachi United blasted their way into the pre-quarter-finals of the National Football Challenge Cup at Lahore on Friday.

In a Group C match, Pakistan Premier League champions KRL humiliated Saif Tex with a 6-1 drubbing at the Fame FC Ground and confirmed a place in the next round.

Umair Ali scored two goals for KRL in 11th and 39th minutes. Izharullah (25th minute), Alamgir Ali (66th minute), Iftikhar Ali Khan (74th minute) and Shahzaib (86th minute) were the other scorers.

Usman Ghani scored the only goal from Saif Tex, in the 49th minute.

In a Group B match, at the Punjab Stadium, Karachi United beat Huma FC 2-0. They dominated from the start and scored as early as the seventh minute, thanks to a penalty-kick conversion by Anees Fakir. Jamshed doubled the lead with a solid 58th minute goal.

At the Fame FC Ground, NBP were helped by Maqbool’s 73rd-minute strike to beat Falcon Group and get their first three points of the tournament.

In another Group C match, at the Punjab Stadium, a youthful Popo FC side played a thrilling 2-2 draw against KPT. Popo FC were controlling the play in most parts of the game and scored their first goal in the 16th minute, courtesy Wasif’s clinical finish.

Saeed helped KPT equalise in the 32nd minute after the Popo FC defenders failed to clear the ball following an attack by KPT.

Popo FC got lead again in the 57th minute when Shamroz Khan slotted the ball past the KPT goalkeeper following a rebound off the near post. However, KPT were able to equalise again, when Mohammad capitalised on another defensive error to score in the 76th minute.

Saturday’s fixtures: Lyallpur FC v PCAA, Navy v Asia Ghee Mills, Afghan FC Chaman v Baloch FC Quetta (all matches to be held at Fame FC Ground).