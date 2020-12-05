PSB official reverted to director post

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Shahid, Deputy Director General (BS-19), has been reverted back to the post of Director Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) through an office order.

“Pursuant to the judgment of Islamabad High Court passed in writ petition No 1072/2014, the notification of promotion of Muhammad Shahid as deputy director general (BPS-19) dated 18-11-2013 has been set aside. Consequently, Muhammad Shahid is reverted to the post of director (BPS-18). He shall relieve charge of the post of Deputy Director General w.e.t. 30-09-2020 whereas all actions done by him while holding the post shall stand protected,” the order said.

With immediate effect he is posted against the vacant post of Director (PR & MM) at PSB Headquarters.