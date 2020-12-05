Central Punjab tighten noose around Sindh

KARACHI: Eyeing their first win of the season, defending champions Central Punjab tightened the noose around Sindh on the third day of their sixth round four-day fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at the National Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a stiff 432 runs target Sindh were struggling at 152-4 in 50.5 overs in their second innings at stumps.

Opener Sharjeel Khan cracked 89 off 138 balls, clobbering 11 fours and three sixes before getting run out. After the rest of the top three batsmen failed to leave an impact, Saad Ali (26*) and Shehzar Mohammad (24*) were fighting when bails were drawn. Saad had hit four fours from 33 balls, while Shehzar had struck four fours from 79 balls. Waqas Maqsood, Hasan Ali and Qasim Akram claimed one wicket each.

Sindh need to make 280 runs on the fourth day.

Having a huge lead of 184, Central Punjab resumed their second innings at 96-5 and got out after reaching 247. Ahmad Safi Abdullah, known more for his spin bowling, showed his batting skills, scoring 83 not out off just 60 balls, smacking six sixes and six fours. This was his first first-class fifty in 24 innings. He was given superb support by Waqas Maqsood (32) as the duo shared 68 runs for the last wicket.

Waqas hit five fours from 45 balls. Spinner Abrar Ahmad got 4-40 in ten overs. Shahnawaz Dhani claimed 3-59 in 18 overs and Mohammad Umar captured 2-56 in 12 overs.

Here at SBP Ground, Balochistan were on the brink of a defeat against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as they were reeling at 164-6 in 51 overs while chasing 400.

Ali Waqas made 44 off 105 balls, striking two fours and one six. Awais Zia chipped in with 43 which came off 69 balls, featuring four fours and one six. Ayaz Tasawar (17*) and Umaid Asif (8*) were at the crease at stumps.

Mohammad Waseem (2-48) and off-spinner Sajid Khan (2-34) bowled well.

Balochistan need 236 runs to win.

Having 200 runs lead, KP resumed their second innings at 98-3 and were bowled out for 199 in 60 overs.

Israrullah, who was batting on 50 on Thursday, went on to hit 86. The left-handed opener smashed eight fours and two sixes from 144 balls. He added 77 runs for the fourth wicket stand with Adil Amin, who fell for 32 off 92 balls, hitting five fours. Adil was not out on 18 on Thursday. KP lost their last seven wickets inside 63 runs.

Left-arm medium pacer Taj Wali got 5-57 in 18 overs, with a match haul of 7-134. Khurram Shehzad got 2-47, for a match tally of 6-127. Left-arm spinner Jalat Khan claimed 2-36.

Here at UBL Sports Complex, Southern Punjab set a target of 200 for Northern who will start the chase on Saturday (today).

Southern Punjab, who had conceded 96 runs first innings lead, resumed their second innings at 19 without loss and were folded for 295 in 93.2 overs.

Salman Ali Agha scored 89. The experienced all-rounder faced 121 balls and hammered nine fours and one six. He added 137 for the fifth wicket association with Imran Rafiq, who chipped in with 61 off 152 balls which included 11 fours.

Left-arm spinner and skipper Nauman Ali led from the front as he took 6-107, for match figures of 8-158.