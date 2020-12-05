Tech startups raise funds

LAHORE: Pakistani venture capital firm Fatima Gobi Ventures has announced the five startups that have received funding from their maiden fund, Techxila Fund I, which was announced late last year, a statement said

on Friday.

The companies boast experienced founders in their management teams and operate in a variety of industries from e-commerce, travel, FinTech SaaS and logistics, it added.

All of these startups are driven to give Pakistani consumers and businesses a boost with their own individual products and services despite the current economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Helping the local ecosystem grow, five startups that Fatima Gobi Ventures is backing are Tajir a B2B marketplace, SafePay, a FinTech platform and online payment gateway, Inventhub, a first-of-its-kind SaaS startup in deep tech, Airlift, which set out to build an efficient logistics platform in Pakistan, and Sastaticket, emerging online travel agency (OTA) that aims at giving Pakistani travellers access to all travel products in the country, it added.