KE unveils network upgrade plans

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) has planned to upgrade of its existing transmission network from Hub Chowki to Bela Grid as part of its phase-wise plan to transform and improve its entire transmission and distribution network, a statement said on Friday.

“These plans will ensure greater availability and reliability of power through enhancement of transmission capacity from 66 kV to 132 kV of both the grids and transmission lines located in Bela, Uthal, and Vinder,” the power utility said.

“The power utility continuously invests in all business verticals and this phase-wise rehabilitation and upgrade will also fulfill future load-demand from the area as it continues to grow residentially, as well as industrially.”

As per KE statement, Secretary Energy, Balochistan Shehryar Taj met Moonis Alvi, CEO of KE, at the utility’s head office to discuss the company’s phase-wise upgrade plans.

The power utility and the Balochistan government also discussed the development of three solar power projects at 50 MW each, located at Bela, Uthal and Vinder.

The three projects would be separately developed each as independent power producers (IPP).

KE said it was pursuing development of these solar projects by running a transparent process under the NEPRA Competitive Bidding Tariff Regulations 2017, whereby the tariff for these projects would be discovered through a competitive process.