Report on waste management rejected: SC hints at summoning KP CM

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Supreme Court Thursday rejected a report of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on waste management and hinted at summoning the KP chief minister if the next report was found unsatisfactory.

Hearing a suo motu case regarding management of industrial and hospital waste in the province, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed – heading a bench – took exception to unavailability of proper waste management plans. The case has been pending with the apex court since 2018.

The court rejected the KP report and hinted at summoning the KP chief executive if another report was found to be unsatisfactory.

Advocate general KP told the court that two sewage treatment plants were being installed in Peshawar and another along the canals.

Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian informed the court that the Asian Development Bank will lend $475 million for waste management project in the province.

“Do you know how much 400 million dollars make?” the CJP asked the official, adding that if the amount in question had been granted, the fate of the province would have changed.

To a question about the plan for solution to waste management, Shakeel Mian informed the court that the instant project will be completed by 2024.

The chief justice observed that no sewage treatment plants had been established since the creation of Pakistan.

“You are seeking money from the Asian Development Bank for digging nullahs. Why will the bank give the said grant?” the CJP asked the official. “What type of technology is required for digging nullahs and when you will be self-sufficient?” the CJP asked the official, adding that waste management project will never complete. The CJP observed that the KP province was full of resources but was unable to provide clean drinking water.

“We will summon the KP chief minister and ask him why he is seeking help from the Asian Development Bank for providing facilities to people,” the CJP said.

Later the court adjourned the hearing for a month.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday recalled its order summoning the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in person after Advocate General Ahmed Awais assured the court that its order regarding permanent appointment of assistant director in-land record department would be implemented to the letter.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan was hearing a contempt of court petition moved by Mohsin Iqbal, an assistant director at the Punjab Land Records Authority.

The petitioner approached the court against the PLRA for not appointing him as a permanent employee.

A senior member of the Punjab Board of Revenue also appeared in the hearing.

The court had directed the Punjab government to issue orders for the permanency of assistant director but its direction was not implemented after which the court summoned Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and chief secretary in the next hearing.

However, AGP Ahmed Awais appeared before the court and requested that the order directing the chief minister and chief secretary to appear in person be withdrawn.

Awais undertook that the court order would be executed in letter and spirit by the next date of hearing.

Accepting his request, the court recalled its order but maintained it was to the extent of personal appearance of Chief secretary Jawad Rafiq, senior member Board of Revenue and DG in-land record by December 15.