Fri Dec 04, 2020
December 4, 2020

Imran condoles Jamali’s death

National

December 4, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and held threadbare discussion on the ongoing projects in the construction sector. The premier said the government was committed to providing affordable shelter to the people for which practical steps are being taken. Earlier, through a tweet, prime minister Wednesday night condoled the death of ex-premier Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. He tweeted, “saddened to hear the passing away of Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. My condolences and prayers go to his family”.

