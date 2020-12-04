SIALKOT: Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed said that 660,000 children under five years of age had been given anti-polio drops in the district during the anti-polio drive. He said that total 1,415 teams of the Health Department participated in the anti-polio campaign and visited houses, dispensaries, basic health units, rural health centres, hospitals, bus stops, railway stations and entry and exit points of the district to give anti-polio drops.