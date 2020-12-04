tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed said that 660,000 children under five years of age had been given anti-polio drops in the district during the anti-polio drive. He said that total 1,415 teams of the Health Department participated in the anti-polio campaign and visited houses, dispensaries, basic health units, rural health centres, hospitals, bus stops, railway stations and entry and exit points of the district to give anti-polio drops.