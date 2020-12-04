Revival of film industry priority of PTI govt: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday met Pakistan Film Producers Association delegation, which briefed the minister in detail about the problems being faced by the film industry.

“We want to improve filmmaking. We need the cooperation of the government in this regard,” they said.

“The development and revival of the film industry was a priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and like other institutions, this sector would have to adapt to the requirements of the new era. Institutions that do not adapt to modern requirements lose importance,” said the minister.

The minister noted that the government was committed to provide conducive environment for the development of the film industry and the Ministry of Information was making the film department more active and efficient, as Imran Khan's vision was to highlight our culture and values through films. “Movies are not just entertainment, they are social reform and training. We have to protect our national heritage and culture through films as well as make Pakistan's positive image known around the world,” said Shibli.

In this regard, he said the government was ready to provide all possible facilities to the film industry, as introducing future generations to our history and celebrities was so important. “Scriptwriters involved in the filmmaking process, all skilled people, including musicians, should be adequately paid for their work,” the minister said, and added, “We will take all possible steps to solve the problems related to the film industry.”

The minister said he will discuss cooperation in the field of film with Iran and Turkey. The delegation led by Chairman Pakistan Film Producers Association Mian Amjad Farzand also included Chaudhry Ijaz Kamran, Alia Rashid, Rao Shehzad and Rana Naeem.

Meanwhile, Shibli Faraz urged public to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in view of the second intensified wave of the coronavirus.

In tweets, the minister said that the second wave of corona had intensified, with positive cases on the rise, while Prime Minister Imran Khan had adopted a successful strategy during the first wave of corona, putting the lives and jobs of the people first, which was appreciated by the world. He maintained that more effective measures were being taken to combat the second wave. “People should take precautions so that both public health and employment are not affected,” he contended.