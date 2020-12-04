NAB approves inquiries against Dar, Mehdi Shah

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday approved holding of another inquiry against former finance minister Ishaq Dar in an alleged money-laundering case.

Besides ordering the inquiry against Dar, the NAB Executive Board approved an inquiry against former Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister Mehdi Shah.

The meeting of the NAB Executive Board was held at the NAB Headquarters on Thursday with justice (retd) Javed Iqbal in the chair. It was attended by deputy chairman NAB, prosecutor general Accountability, director general Operations, director general NAB Rawalpindi and other senior officers.

The Executive Board accorded approval for filing two references in accountability courts. It accorded approval for filing the first corruption reference against former director, Estate Management, Capital Development Authority, Asadullah Faiz, former deputy director general, Estate Management, CDA, Shahid Murtaza Bukhari, DAO, Estate Management, CDA, Muhammad Arshad, former accounts officer, Estate Management, CDA, Maqbool Ahmed, Attaur Rehman, Saeedur Rehman, Munawar Ahmed and Muhammad Ahmed. The reference would be filed on accusation of illegally allotting a plot reserved for a clinic, which caused losses up to Rs 91.964 million to the national exchequer.

The NAB Executive Board approved filing of the second corruption reference against former ambassador, Embassy of Pakistan in Sofia, AS Babar Hashmi and former accountant, Embassy of Pakistan, Sofia, Muhammad Tufail Qazi. They have been involved in misappropriation of embassy funds, thus causing millions of rupees losses to the national exchequer.

The board accorded approval for conducting three investigations against several persons including two investigations against chief executive officer, Agricultural Development Bank of Pakistan (ADBP) Talat Mehmood and others. The board authorized investigations against the officials of the Pakistan Sports Board regarding construction of Liaquat Gymnasium. The board okayed seven inquiries against various personalities including Ishaq Dar, Mehdi Shah, chief executive officer, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) Talat Mehmood, officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, former member of Provincial Assembly, Punjab, Tanvir Aslam Awan and others, Nimra Tanveer, Raheela Asghar, Asghar Nawaz, Messrs Geo Masters, Private Limited, management of Geo Masters International, Limited and others.

The board authorized to refer the ongoing investigation against former chairman Pakistan Science Foundation Dr Manzoor Hussain and officials of the Ministry of Science and Technology for appropriate action as per law. The board accorded approval to transfer the sale issue of the building of the Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for further action as per law. The board authorized closing of an ongoing inquiry regarding integrated resource management information system against CDA officers and others due to completion of the project by the relevant company and issuance of certification by the CDA.

Speaking on the occasion, Javed Iqbal said the NAB is pursuing the policy of accountability. The foremost priority of the bureau is to eradicate corruption and make the country corruption-free. He said the NAB has deposited some Rs 466 billion in the national exchequer directly and indirectly after recovering the money from the corrupt elements. “The NAB performance has already been acknowledged by reputed national and international institutions, which is an honour for the NAB,” he said.

He said the NAB is a national institute for eradication of corruption. “The NAB has no link with any political party, individual or group. It has allegiance with the state of Pakistan only,” he said. He directed using all available resources to nab proclaimed offenders and absconders so that the corrupt elements could be brought to justice.

He directed the officers concerned to conclude complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations within the prescribed time frame as per law. “The investigators and prosecutors should pursue the cases vigorously in different courts with full preparations so that the corrupt could be punished as per law,” he said.