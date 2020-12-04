Iranian embassy shares Pak reaction to nuke scientist’s assassination

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s diplomatic mission in Islamabad has shared host country’s Foreign Office reaction to the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Fakhri-zadeh, who was mysteriously killed in Tehran last week.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry condemned Thursday the terrorist attack in response to last Friday’s attack in Iran and the cowardly act of assassinating a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist. According to embassy sources, the spokesperson at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad while responding to Iranian news agency’s reporter query announced the official position of the Pakistani government on the assassination of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist.

The spokesperson expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of Dr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh to the family of this great martyr and to the people of Iran. Chaudhry stressed what he called Pakistan’s firm call on all sides to exercise maximum restraint and prevent escalating tensions in the region. According to the communication by the Iranian mission earlier, Pakistani political and religious parties in Karachi, including politicians and heads of prominent think tanks, condemned the assassination of the distinguished Iranian scientist as a result of the terrorist act of the Zionist regime and its allies in the region and condemned this cowardly act.

Dr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, deputy minister of defence and head of the Research and Innovation Organisation of the ministry of defence, who was described by the supreme leader as a distinguished nuclear and defence scientist of Iran. He was martyred during a terrorist operation by the criminal elements of the Zionist regime.