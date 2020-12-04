Revival of film industry priority of PTI govt: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday met Pakistan Film Producers Association delegation, which briefed the minister in detail about the problems being faced by the film industry.

“We want to improve filmmaking. We need the cooperation of the government in this regard,” they said.

“The development and revival of the film industry was a priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and like other institutions, this sector would have to adapt to the requirements of the new era. Institutions that do not adapt to modern requirements lose importance,” said the minister.

The minister noted that the government was committed to provide conducive environment for the development of the film industry and the Ministry of Information was making the film department more active and efficient, as Imran Khan's vision was to highlight our culture and values through films.

“Movies are not just entertainment, they are social reform and training. We have to protect our national heritage and culture through films as well as make Pakistan's positive image known around the world,” said Shibli.

In this regard, he said the government was ready to provide all possible facilities to the film industry, as introducing future generations to our history and celebrities was so important.

“Scriptwriters involved in the filmmaking process, all skilled people, including musicians, should be adequately paid for their work,” the minister said, and added, “We will take all possible steps to solve the problems related to the film industry.”

The minister said he will discuss cooperation in the field of film with Iran and Turkey. The delegation led by Chairman Pakistan Film Producers Association Mian Amjad Farzand also included Chaudhry Ijaz Kamran, Alia Rashid, Rao Shehzad and Rana Naeem.