Fri Dec 04, 2020
December 4, 2020

Traders unions seek interest-free loans for traders

National

 
MANSEHRA: Traders unions have demanded the government to provide small traders with the interest-free loans and other incentives for the revival of the businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The small traders have been suffering the brunt of Covid-19 affected economy but the federal government only announced Rs300 billion relief package for export and construction industries and ignored the small traders,” Ajmal Baloch, the president of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran, told the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected traders’ body in Oghi.

