Two die during police recruitment test

SUKKUR: Two candidates died during physical test for recruitment in the Sindh Police in Nawabshah and Mirpurkhas.

Police said Ahmed Ali Majeedano of Jam Nawaz Ali, Mirpurkhas, and Abdul Kareem Khoso, resident of New Jatoi, Nawabshah, fell unconscious during the race on Thursday. However, parents of Ahmed Ali Majeedano and Abdul Kareem Khoso claimed their children were crushed to death when they fell during the race and were run over by a wave of other contenders. The police officers supervising the test failed to rescue them from the crowd and offer medical assistance, causing their untimely death, they alleged. The protesting parents demanded an inquiry into the death of their children. The police doctor, on the other hand, maintained that both fell unconscious during the run up after suffering from heart attack and first aid could not revive them.