Balakot residents demand staff for girlsâ€™ school

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: People on Thursday took to the streets in protest against the delay in appointments of the teachers and other staff at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Balakot.
A former naib nazim, Mohammad Pervez, said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had upgraded the high school to the higher secondary level on peopleâ€™s demand about four years ago, but added that local girls were still deprived of admissions and they were leaving education after matriculation. Girl students of more than a dozen villages were also receiving education there but left their education following matriculation.