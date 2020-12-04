Balakot residents demand staff for girlsâ€™ school

MANSEHRA: People on Thursday took to the streets in protest against the delay in appointments of the teachers and other staff at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Balakot.

A former naib nazim, Mohammad Pervez, said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had upgraded the high school to the higher secondary level on peopleâ€™s demand about four years ago, but added that local girls were still deprived of admissions and they were leaving education after matriculation. Girl students of more than a dozen villages were also receiving education there but left their education following matriculation.