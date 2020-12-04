11 more die of corona in KP

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus claimed 11 more lives on Thursday, the highest number of people died of the viral infection in a single day since the outbreak of the second wave of infectious disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Also, 345 more people were tested positive for the viral infection that brought the total number of positive cases to 48264 in the province. Peshawar is in the grip of the viral infection and it has suffered more losses than any other place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Of the 11 people who died of coronavirus, seven belonged to Peshawar alone. Peshawar has so far lost 664 people to the Covid-19 pandemic and reported 18288 positive cases till date. Two other people died in Abbottabad, and one each in Haripur and Dera Ismail Khan.

Of 345 positive cases, Peshawar reported 209, Mansehra 65, Lower Dir 17, Abbottabad 16, Kohat 9, Swat 8, Dera Ismail Khan 5, Swabi and Shangla reported four each cases. Other districts also reported positive cases in the province. Officials said the corona virus had claimed 1389 people in the province thus far.