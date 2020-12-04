3 thieves held, stolen items recovered

KOHAT: The police claimed to have arrested two thieves and a vehicle lifter in the jurisdiction of Lachi Police Station onThursday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Lachi Circle,Haider Ali said that an auto lifter had stolen a bike, which report was later registered at the Lachi Police Station.

He said that police started investigation and finally succeeded in arresting one Jehanzeb during a raid at Warshanda area.

He added that the lifted motorcycle was recovered on the basis of information elicited from the accused during interrogation.

Also, the police arrested Naimatullah andMuhammad Siraj, who had allegedly broken the locks and looted a shop.

The police recovered stolen money, Rs30,000 cash,37 honey bottles and solar batteries from their possession. Separate cases were registered against the accused at Lachi Police Station.