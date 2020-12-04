Small traders fear they won’t survive winter: Labour

LONDON: Hundreds of thousands of small firms might not be in business by the spring, according to research by Labour.

An analysis of official data by the Opposition suggests an estimated 390,000 small businesses are worried they will not survive the next three months.

Labour said more than 520,000 small businesses have seen turnover plummet by more than half, even before the second national lockdown was imposed in England. It added that around one million small businesses do not have cash reserves to last beyond three months.

The party said it estimates that 44,810 hairdressers and beauty salons, 8,515 hotels and B&Bs, 5,420 butchers, 985 toy shops, 2,455 greengrocers, 1,040 bookshops, 3,250 bakeries, 2,490 breweries and distilleries, and 3,140 automotive manufacturers are at risk.

Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband said: “Small businesses are the beating heart of towns and cities across the country – shops, pubs, manufacturers, salons, suppliers and all those that make up the vibrant fabric of our communities. “Small businesses have stepped up during this crisis, whether helping to manufacture PPE and ventilators, offering free meals for children during half-term, or changing how they work to keep people safe.

“But they’re facing a cash crisis and being let down by shrinking government grants which simply won’t cover their rents and overheads.

“Unless ministers change course, we’ll see hardworking businesses go bust and high streets crumbling before winter is through.”