Prince of Wales and PM Khan discuss climate change, Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Prince of Wales had a telephonic discussion on Thursday, during which they discussed the coronavirus, climate change and bilateral ties among other topics, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a series of tweets.

Views were exchanged on bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest including Covid-19, climate change and biodiversity, it added. The Prime Minister expressed condolences on the loss of precious lives in the UK due to Covid-19 and underlined that international cooperation was pivotal for success in fight against the pandemic.

He said Pakistan has been able to mitigate the deleterious impacts of Covid-19 on health and economy through national coordinated efforts, smart lockdowns and implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined that climate change is one of the “most pressing issues of our times, and that Pakistan is committed to work with the global community to tackle this problem”.

He briefed Prince Charles on steps taken by the government to address the challenge of climate change, highlighting the launching of “Ecosystem Restoration Initiative” and 10 Billion Tree Tsunami, as well as the establishment of national parks under the protected areas initiative. Pakistan and UK have a growing bilateral relationship and increasing cooperation at multilateral fora, especially the Commonwealth, as well as a strong commitment to work together in all areas of mutual interest, the PM Office said. Prime Minister Imran Khan extended invitation to the Prince of Wales to visit Pakistan along with the Duchess of Cornwall.