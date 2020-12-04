Qatar delegation briefs POA officials

KARACHI: The officials of Qatar Olympic Association on Thursday gave a presentation to Pakistan Olympic Association officials on the organisation of 2030 Doha Asian Games.

A 12-member Qatar Olympic Association delegation met the POA officials at Olympic House and briefed them about their plans to host the 2030 Asian Games.

The delegation was led by its secretary Rashid Jasim. The POA officials present on the occasion included president Arif Hasan, secretary Khalid Mahmud and treasurer Mohammad Shafiq. The visiting delegation sought Pakistan support. The Pakistan officials welcomed the delegation from Qatar.