Sheikhoo Warriors, Athar's Marketing in finals

LAHORE: Sheikhoo Warriors qualified for the main final and Athar's Marketing Champions earned a place in the subsidiary final after winning their respective matches of the U Micro Finance LPC Super League 2020 played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.
In the first two-chukker match played among three teams - Sheikhoo Warriors, Remington Stars and AR|PR-Sakuf United - under American system, Sheikhoo Warriors emerged as the winners.
In the first two-chukker match of the day, Sheikhoo Warriors outsmarted AR|PR-Sakuf United by 6-2 1/2 and then they routed Remington Stars by 4-2.
In the match between Remington Stars and ARPR-Sakuf United, the former played aggressive polo and thrashed the latter by a huge margin of of 8- 1/2.
The second two-chukker match was also played under American system between Athar's Marketing Champions, Black Horse Paints Fighters and Nagina Group and after a tough fight, Athar's Marketing Champions emerged as the winners and booked a berth in the subsidiary final.
Athar's Marketing Champions first toppled Nagina Group by 6-1 and then thumped Black Horse Paints Fighters by 4-1 1/2 to earn a slot in the subsidiary final.