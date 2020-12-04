Sindh in deep trouble against Central Punjab

KARACHI: Sindh were in deep trouble against Central Punjab on the second day of their sixth round four-day fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at National Stadium on Thursday.

In response to Central Punjab’s first innings total of 276, Sindh were skittled out for only 92 in 29.3 overs. Saad Ali scored 17 off 28 balls, striking three fours. Sharjeel Khan made 14 off 25 balls, hitting one six and one four. Tail-ender Mir Hamza scored 16 off 21 deliveries, striking two fours.

Left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood finished the innings with excellent figures of 6-25 in 10.3 overs. Bilawal Iqbal captured 2-17 in six overs.

Central Punjab did not enforce follow-on and reached 96-5 in their second innings, for an overall lead of 280 with five wickets in hand.

Mohammad Akhlaq struck 56 off 77 balls, striking ten fours. Saad Nasim was at the crease on 14.

Mohammad Umar (2-15) and spinner Abrar Ahmad (2-1) bowled well.

Earlier, Central Punjab resumed their first innings at 232-5 and were folded for 276 in 103.2 overs. Skipper Hasan Ali belted 26 not out off 34 balls, hammering three fours.

Central Punjab lost their last five wickets inside 45 runs.

Left-arm pacer Mir Hamza (3-58) and Tabish Khan (3-37) were the notable wicket-takers.

“Yes, we could not score more in the first innings but still there is enough match left. We made a comeback in the second innings by taking their (Central Punjab) five early wickets,” Sindh’s left-handed batsman Saud Shakeel told a virtual news conference.

Central Punjab’s left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood said that they would try their best to win this game.

“Our position is very strong in this game and tomorrow we will try to set a good target for Sindh and will then make an effort to get them out,” Waqas said.

Here at SBP Ground, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tightened the noose around Balochistan. After scoring 320 in their first innings, KP dismissed Balochistan for only 120 in 33 overs with skipper Bismillah Khan scoring 50 not out. Bismillah hit six fours and one six from 60 balls. Awais Zia chipped in with 28 off 57 balls, hammering four fours. Irfanullah Shah was the pick of the bowlers with 4-41 in 12 overs. Sameen Gul (3-54) and Mohammad Waseem (3-24) also bowled well.

With a 22-run lead KP could have forced Balochistan to follow-on but they opted to bat and were 98-3 in 37 overs in their second innings at stumps, for an overall lead of 298. Israrullah (50*) and Adil Amin (18*) were at the crease when bails were drawn. Left-hander Israr hammered four fours and two sixes from 101 deliveries while Adil struck three fours from 66 balls.

Khurram Shehzad got 2-34 in ten overs.

Earlier, KP resumed their first innings at 292-9 and were bowled out for 320.

Kamran Ghulam, who was batting on 130 on the first day, went on to hit 153. The Dir-born batsman hit 18 fours and two sixes from 253 balls.

He added 39 runs for the final wicket with Irfanullah Shah who remained not out on five. Khurram Shehzad got 4-80 in 19.5 overs while Umaid Asif took 3-88 in 19 overs.

Here at UBL Sports Complex, Southern Punjab conceded 96 runs lead when Northern scored 381 in 83 overs in response to their 285.

Umar Amin was the star performer for Northern as the left-handed discarded international hammered 102 off 150 deliveries. Umar, who was dropped by Agha Salman in the slips off leggie Zahid Mahmood, hit 11 fours and two sixes in his 22nd first class hundred, which came in his 138th match.

He added 97 runs for the fourth wicket association with Mohammad Nawaz, who belted 43 off 61 balls, hitting four fours.

Hammad Azam struck 91 off 95 balls, smacking 13 fours and two sixes.

Earlier, openers Sarmad Bhatti (41) and Nasir Nawaz (36) provided a 52-run stand to their team.

Sarmad struck five fours from 96 balls, while Nasir hit six fours and one six from 33 deliveries.

Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood got 4-120 in 26 overs, while left-arm medium pacer Zia-ul-Haq captured 2-70 in 15 overs. Southern Punjab were 19 without loss in six overs in their second innings at close.