Holders Army reach National Challenge Cup pre-quarters

KARACHI: Holders Army qualified for the pre-quarter-finals when they notched up their second successive win, beating Higher Education Commission (HEC) 1-0 in their Group A outing of the National Football Challenge Cup 2020 at the Punjab Stadium, Lahore, on Thursday.

Zafar’s solitary strike in the stoppage time ensured Army’s hard-earned win over a spirited HEC.

In the other show, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) defeated Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) 2-1, also at Punjab Stadium, in their Group G.

Skipper Mansoor Khan led from the front and provided PAF the lead in the 47th minute.

SNGPL responded well, tearing apart the oppositions’ defence which paid dividends with Samad Khan netting an equaliser for them in the 53rd minute.

Although, both teams continued to create chances, it was Irfan Ali who scored the winner for PAF by nudging it past the crowded defence following a corner-kick in the 71st minute.

In the other Group G match, Hazara Coal Company held Nimso Organization to a goalless draw at the Fame FC Ground.

In Group A, Baloch FC Nushki defeated Police 2-0, their first win following a huge loss against Army in their opener the other day. Fahim Baloch and Aurangzeb scored for the winners in the 52nd and 87th minutes, respectively.

Friday’s fixtures: Karachi United v Huma FC (Punjab Stadium, 10am), Falcon Group v NBP (Fame FC Ground, 10am), KPT v Popo (Punjab Stadium, 2:30pm), Saif Tex v KRL (Fame FC Ground, 2:30pm).