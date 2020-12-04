Squad undergoes fourth Covid-19 test: Babar Azam excited to get back in action

ISLAMABAD: As all Pakistani cricketers who were earlier declared negative went through the fourth Covid-19 tests in New Zealand on Thursday, captain Babar Azam declared that once they restart cricket activities things would get much better.

All the 47 members who were earlier tested negative, went through the fourth test in nine days. Another negative result on Friday is expected to help them restart cricket activities, using the nearest ground facilities.

The hope and expectations of getting back on the cricket field has energized Babar.

“Every player is awaiting the restart of cricket activities and they hope and expect that moment is not far away. Every player is hungry to get back on the ground. We are carrying a big squad with us and every member wants to get back to the routine. We have already been confined to our rooms for a considerable time now. All we want now is cricket and nothing else. The sooner it would be the better it will be for us,” Babar said.

In a video message, he said that once players would be seen in action, everything would turn normal for them. “We miss cricket at the ground. All seniors and juniors are backing each other while staying in their rooms. We call juniors and boost their morale. A senior member of the team leads a group of four juniors or less senior and help them in staying normal, fit and ready for coming international matches. I too miss my cricket and my activities on the ground.”

Babar said that there was a marked difference in quarantine days from the one the team spent in England. “There is a big difference between what we experienced in England and what we are going through here. Here laws are very strict. But that is how life is. Sometimes you have to face these situations and we are going through that with a big heart. Ups and downs are part of life.

“Here in New Zealand we definitely have gone through some tough times but we are supporting each other in these testing times. We know these worries would be over once we would start cricket training. We have very good team bonding. We are proud Pakistanis and if there are some difficulties, these would be over soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, the squad also plans to play intra-squad matches a few days after their nets and ground activities most likely from Friday.