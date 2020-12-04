PHMA hails govt’s decision

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) has welcomed the decision of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet to remove 5 percent regulatory duty on cotton import, a statement said on Thursday.

PHMA Zonal Chairman Faisal Mehboob Sheikh hailed the efforts of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood for convincing the government accept the genuine demand of the value-added apparel sector, it added.

He expressed the hope the Cabinet will give the final nod at the earliest for final ratification of the removal of the regulatory duty.

PHMA Chief Coordinator Adil Butt said, PHMA “We appreciate the government for implementing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan simplify the export schemes, providing new incentives for the business community to support value-added exporters.”