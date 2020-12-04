Gold prices drop Rs300/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs300/tola to Rs110,500/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Thursday.
Similarly, 10 grams gold price went down Rs257 to Rs94,736, it added. In the international market; however, gold rates increased $8 to $1,839/ounce.
Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market still remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. Meanwhile, silver rates rose Rs20 to Rs1,220/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also increased Rs17.15 to 1,045.95, it added.