Forex reserves fall to $20.2bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell $311 million, or 1.5 percent, during the week ended November 27, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.
The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $20.241 billion, compared with $20.552 billion in the previous week. The forex reserves held by the central bank dropped $305 million to $13.110 billion on the back of external debt repayments, it said.
Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks slightly fell to $7.130 billion from $7.136 billion.