Superspreader

Since the last few months, the opposition parties have been holding rallies against the sitting government to topple the government of PM Imran Khan. Massive public gatherings have been held by the opposition parties to pressurise the current government. On the other hand, the country has been witnessing a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

In this regard, the government has closed schools and placed a ban on public gatherings. It is unfortunate that the opposition parties are defying the government’s orders to hold rallies. To fight against the virus, all political parties need to work together. At present, their top priority should be to save the people from the deadly virus

Junaid Ali Jessar

Larkana

*****

The opposition was supporting a complete lockdown when the first wave of the deadly coronavirus hit the country. Now, it is flouting SOPs and holding rallies. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is a coalition of 11 opposition parties. The PPP and the PML-N are the strong pillars of the movement. Almost every party has a huge number of supporters who participate in the rallies. How can we be sure that these gatherings will not increase the risk of the spread of the virus? Even a single coronavirus patient can infect at least 30 to 40 people.

In mass gatherings, it is entirely impossible to maintain social distancing. At present, the world is facing the horrors of a pandemic. Countries are doing everything they can to make themselves coronavirus-free. It is unfortunate that our government and opposition are fighting with each other. It seems that they are unaware of what is going on in the country. The people are going through difficult times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We all have to be united to fight against the deadly virus and make Pakistan Covid-19-free.

Muzafar Khoso

Sukkur