Fri Dec 04, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2020

PDM long march to oust govt: PML-N

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2020

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari on Thursday alleged that the government had panicked by the opposition rallies and the PDM long march would send it home.

Responding to Firdous Ashiq Awan statement, she said the people’s reaction showed that the time of government to go home had come. The PDM's long march will be on the way and the government will go home, she added.

