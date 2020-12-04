PDM long march to oust govt: PML-N

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari on Thursday alleged that the government had panicked by the opposition rallies and the PDM long march would send it home.
Responding to Firdous Ashiq Awan statement, she said the people’s reaction showed that the time of government to go home had come. The PDM's long march will be on the way and the government will go home, she added.