Pakistani students win contest

LAHORE:A Pakistani team of hotel management students has won the first position in Eurhodip Challenge 2020 competition organised by Stenden Hotel Management School, Netherlands, in association with one of the most prestigious European Associations of Hotel Management Colleges.

The team comprised of Syed Mubashar Ali, Syed Hammad Bukhari and Abdul Wahab Awan from the College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM). More than 100 top ranked hotel management colleges from 39 countries of Europe submitted their entries to the Eurhodip Challenge 2020 competition.

According to a press release, the Pakistan team faced a tough competition from nine other short-listed entries. Speaking about this achievement, the hospitality enthusiast and COTHM CEO and Founder, Ahmad Shafiq said that Pakistani youths were blessed with immense talent, which, from time to time, had demonstrated their exceptional abilities to bring dignity to their country.