Fri Dec 04, 2020
AFP
December 4, 2020

Rajinikanth enters political fray

AFP
December 4, 2020

CHENNAI, India: Indian film superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday became the latest in a long line of big-name actors to enter politics, vowing to bring in "corruption-free" government to his home state.

The action hero, one of Asia’s best-paid actors, said on Twitter that with "huge support from people" he would be launching a political party in January that is expected to contest elections scheduled in Tamil Nadu state next year. The 69-year-old former bus conductor said the public wanted "honest, transparent, corruption-free, caste-less, secular and spiritual politics" in the state.

