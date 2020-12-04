Floods kill nine in Thailand

BANGKOK: Flash floods have claimed at least nine lives in southern Thailand and affected half a million people, officials said on Thursday as the region braced for even more rain.

The deaths all came in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, where a state of emergency has been declared. The youngest victim was just five years old. Scores of homes have been damaged and more than half a million people from 210,000 households are affected.

Almost 150,000 hectares of farmland is under water. "This year is the worst we’ve seen here in 50 years," Nakhon Si Thammarat governor Kraisorn Visitwong told AFP. "We’ve had floods in certain parts of our province every year, but never this volume and the currents never this strong. We can’t even use our boats."