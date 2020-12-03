Man kills driver of his rickshaw

LAHORE: A man shot dead the driver of his rickshaw in the Gujjarpura police area on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Saqib alias Noni. Saqib used to drive the rickshaw owned by Arshad Alam. Arshad had an exchange of hot words with Saqib over non-payment of rent and shot him dead after taking a gun from his security guard. Later, the accused fled the scene.