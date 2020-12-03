Sindh CM tests negative for Covid-19

KARACHI: After remaining in isolation for 17 days, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali on Wednesday tested negative for coronavirus infection. The Sindh CM took to Twitter to make the announcement to this effect. He thanked God and also expressed gratitude to people for inquiring about his health during the time he remained in isolation. Murad had tested positive for coronavirus on November 16. Afterwards, he remained in isolation and didn’t hold any official meeting.