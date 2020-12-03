Violation of ‘Sugar Commission laws’: JIT directs sugar mills to submit relevant record

KARACHI: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed to investigate the probable violation of ‘Sugar Commission laws’ by sugar mills in Sindh, has initiated its work and directed the management of 38 sugar mills to submit the relevant information to conclude the investigations. On November 10, 2020, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while taking notice of reports regarding violations of the Sugar Commission laws by the sugar mills of Sindh, had ordered the ACE chief to form a JIT and submit its findings within 30 days. The JIT comprises SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tunio, Secretary Local Government Board Zameer Ahmed Abbasi and Inspector Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment Ahmed Bukhsh Qabulio. The JIT was assigned to undertake a comprehensive investigation to unearth the full spectrum of offenses committed under the relevant provincial laws related to the Sugar Inquiry Commission. In an official letter, copy of which is available with ‘The News’, the coordination officer of JIT directed the management of all 38 sugar mills to provide details of permission issued about ‘cane crushing capacity and limit’.