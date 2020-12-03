close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
AFP
December 3, 2020

Israeli MPs approves dissolution of parliament

JERUSALEM: Israeli lawmakers on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to the dissolution of parliament, a first step towards the collapse of the coalition government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Benny Gantz.The opposition-proposed bill to dissolve parliament secured 61 votes in favour with 54 voting against after Gantz, Netanyahu’s political rival, announced that his Blue and White party would break ranks with the fraught coalition.

