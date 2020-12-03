Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4,782 cases

ISLAMABAD: The Missing Persons Commission (MPC) has disposed of 4,782 cases up to November 30, 2020 as per the monthly progress report on cases of alleged enforced disappearances for the month of Nov 2020.

A total of 6,831 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission up to Oct 2020. During Nov 2020, 23 more cases were received by the commission and the total number of cases reached 6,854.

The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 34 cases in Nov 2020 and thus total disposal of missing persons cases up to Nov 30, 2020 is 4,783. The Missing Persons Commission will resume its hearings soon after review of COVID-19 policies announced by federal and provincial governments.

MPC Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and other members have disposed of 4,782 cases up to Nov 30, 2020. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and other MPC members for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal is serving the Missing Persons Commission in an honorary capacity and is drawing no salary and other faculties which are admissible as per law.