Corona claims 75 more lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday were recorded at 49,780 as 2,829 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

As many as 75 corona patients, 68 of whom were under treatment in hospital and seven out of hospital, died on Tuesday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan, while 311 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,746 allocated for COVID-19 patients. Some 35,197 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 9,752 in Sindh, 15,239 in Punjab, 4,204 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,008 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 271 in Balochistan, 336 in GB, and 387 in AJK.

Around 345,365 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 403,311 cases were detected, including 6,982 in AJK, 17,215 in Balochistan, 4,667 in GB, 30,748 in ICT, 47,701 in KP, 120,356 in Punjab and 175,642 Sindh. About 8,166 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,962 Sindh, 24 of them died in hospital and four out of hospital on Tuesday, 3,066 in Punjab, 28 of them died in hospital and two out of hospital on Tuesday, 1,375 in KP, six of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 324 in ICT, six of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 169 in Balochistan, two of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 97 in GB, and 173 in AJK, three of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 5,584,635 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 615 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,810 corona patients are admitted in hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, the government decided to observe COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance week from December 5-12 with the aim to create awareness about the importance of corona safety measures to protect citizens.

This was announced by Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Shah and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan here on Wednesday while addressing a joint press conference at the NCOC.

Ijaz Shah said that provinces will also be asked to support the efforts of the federal government in proper implementation of its strategies to contain coronavirus and protect its citizens from this disease. He urged local administrations and citizens to rigorously observe corona compliance week in their respective cities for raising awareness on adopting protective measures planned by the government to avoid carrying this virus.

Dr Faisal said that people should follow SOPs like social distancing, hand sanitising or washing, wearing of facemask etc. He said there were threats of spread of COVID-19 and asked the citizens to continue implementing protective measures as per directions to stem the increase in coronavirus cases. He said that keeping in view the increasing number of corona cases in various cities of the country, citizens should follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

Dr Faisal advised the citizens to strictly follow SOPs in markets, offices and houses to help mitigate the exposure to the COVID-19 virus. He said that there were reports of violation of SOPs in markets by citizens and not wearing mask in public places. He asked the citizens to support the efforts of government in its fight against COVID-19 and effectively implementing its relaxation policy to continue business activities and normalising the lives of citizens.

“If citizens fail to implement precautionary measures against the disease, there are chances of reoccurrence of virus which can lead to restriction on business activities. Any further closure of industry due to negligence will badly affect our social life,” he said.

Dr Faisal said the government’s guidelines provide practices that address specific health and safety concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and to put protocols into practice during shopping and taking food in restaurants. He said that COVID-19 pandemic has struck the world due to rapid human-to-human transmission and preventive measures play an important role in limiting the spread of the disease and can help reduce the infection transmission and unnecessary burden on healthcare facilities.