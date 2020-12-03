PIA introduces special fares

LAHORE: The PIA has introduced special fares with up to 30 percent discount on domestic flights operating between Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Peshawar from December 3, 2020.

Passengers would now be able to travel between these cities on a one-way minimum fare of Rs 8,500 and round trip minimum fare of Rs 17,000. Previously, the PIA used to charge Rs 12,275 and Rs 24,600 for the same.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan said the purpose of these fares is to facilitate travel of people to their homes during holidays. He said families intend to travel during this time but stay back due to cost concerns. He said inventory is available up for grabs and people can benefit from these fares on the first come first serve basis.