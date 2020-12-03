Pakistan at 28th position among nations with most COVID-19 tests

LAHORE: With a steep surge in Coronavirus cases leading to a drastic increase in demand for testing, Pakistan rests at 28th position among nations with most COVID-19 tests per one million of its population, research shows.

In terms of countries with 4,000 or more deaths owing to the pandemic till date, Pakistan features 29th on the list. Coming to conducting most COVID-19 tests per one million of the total population, Pakistan has only tested 25,082 citizens, as compared to India, which is ahead with 102,799 tests per one million of its residents, and hence stands higher on the 22nd position. As of Dec 2, 2020, the United Kingdom has performed the second most COVID-19 tests per one million of its population.

Meanwhile, the United States has performed the second most COVID-19 tests per one million of the population among the countries most severely impacted by the pandemic. Overall, the United States has conducted over 196 million COVID-19 tests.

We all know that more testing makes it easier to track and check the spread of the virus. Data shows that many countries followed the advice, identifying a greater number of cases at an earlier stage, isolating infected individuals, and limiting the spread of the disease to others. However, the testing capacity around the world has become stretched, and many infections are going undetected.