PPP founding member Nazim Hussain laid to rest

MULTAN: Former Punjab minister and founding member of the PPP Nazim Hussain Shah passed away on Monday night after a prolonged illness at the age of 80. He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at Faqirwali.

Nazim was a seasoned politician, a great human, a friend of friends and a man of social gatherings. He was born on March 23, 1940 in Kot Faqir Ali Shah, Muzaffarabad. He was known as a political legend and a man of old traditions among his friends.

His grandfather Faqir Ali Shah was a Zaildar of Multan and father Kazim Hussain Shah was an activist of the Pakistan Freedom Movement. He was imprisoned in the Central Jail, Multan, during the Pakistan Freedom Movement. He was in jail on the day when Pakistan became independent.

Nazim received his early education in Multan, graduated from the FC College, Lahore, and passed LLB examination from the Muslim Law College, Karachi, in 1968. He started practicing law in Multan in 1969 and joined the PPP from the Multan Division. He was the only member of the Punjab Assembly to be elected five times on the PPP ticket.