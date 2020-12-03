49th National Day: UAE embassy releases Urdu song praising Sh Zayed Al-Nahyan

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates embassy has released a song in Urdu on the 49th National Day of the country. The song has paid a rich tribute to the sagacious leadership of late founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed Al-Nahyan.

It also highlighted the amazing progress and development made by the country under the late founder and incumbent rulers of the distinguished Arab state. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan’s role as father of the nation was highlighted in the song and it has been maintained in it that people of the UAE remember the great leader on every step who lived and struggled for his country.

The late father of the nation of the UAE imparted the lesson of harmony and unity among the people of the UAE. The UAE and its embassies across the world including Islamabad are celebrating the day with utmost care and by observing SOPs against coronavirus. The UAE ambassador for Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi, who has gone to UAE and has been working there for trouble shooting in the matter of visa issuance for Pakistani expatriates.

The sources said ambassador Obaid Alzaabi will be returning next week and he will have discussion with the officials concerned here for removing the difficulties in the way of issuance of visas for the UAE. He has exchanged greetings with several friends in Pakistan on the auspicious National Day which was observed Wednesday. The embassy didn’t arrange usual grand reception on the day due to corona pandemic. The ambassador has wished and prayed that the embassy will be able to celebrate the day with friends extensively next year once the pandemic is over. Ambassador Obaid has also distributed high quality dates among the friends on the day. The members of UAE embassy in Islamabad and its attached offices celebrated the National Day in an exclusive indoor ceremony through cake-cutting ceremony. No guest was invited in this connection due to coronavirus.