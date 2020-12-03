Saifullah condoles death of Sharif brothers’ mother

LAHORE: Former federal minister Salim Saifullah Khan Wednesday called on President of PML-N Mian Shahbaz Sharif and condoled with him the death of his mother, says a press release.

Salim Saifullah, once a close aide of PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif offered Fateha for the mother of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif and expressed grief over the sad demise.

He also extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members on behalf of his family members. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.