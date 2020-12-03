Islamia College University acting VC removed from service

PESHAWAR: Already sent on forced leave months before his retirement, the pro-vice-chancellor of the historic Islamia College University Dr Naushad Khan was removed from service on Wednesday.

The decision to sack the vice-chancellor was taken at the special meeting of the Senate of the university, which was presided over by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman.

The meeting discussed the Governor’s Inspection Team’s report wherein serious allegations had been levelled against the ousted pro-vice-chancellor and some other officials of the university. The pro-vice-chancellor was sent on forced leave in October this year on the basis of those charges. The meeting also decided that the university syndicate would serve a show-cause notice on Dr Naushad Khan.

The meeting further decided to float advertisements for filling the posts of registrar, treasurer, controller examination and provost in the Islamia College University. The recruitment process would be completed within three months.

Islamia College University like 15 other public universities of the province has been working without a regular vice-chancellor since long. The office fell vacant after the completion of the tenure of Dr Habib Ahmad last year.

The university suffered a serious academic, financial and administrative crisis during the past two years.