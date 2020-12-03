PDMA releases Rs184.6m for N Waziristan affectees

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released funds amounting to Rs184.6 million as monthly monetary relief for the month of October for the affectees of Operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan.

The affected families of the operation against miscreants in North Waziristan would get the compensatory amount through their SIM cards within the next two days, said spokesman for PDMA on Wednesday.

He said an amount of Rs12000, each as compensation would be distributed among 15229 verified families of North Waziristan. This amount he said was being provided on a regular monthly basis to each registered family of North Waziristan.